WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio Eliminates Randy Orton, Triple H To Win Royal Rumble 2006

WWE News

WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio, who entered on the second spot of the Royal Rumble, was able to win the match by throwing Randy Orton out of the ring at the end.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE Throwback

The Royal Rumble 2006 was special for many reasons as it featured two extremely loved WWE superstars, who became household names affer the event. Though John Cena won the main event by forcing Edge to submit for the WWE Championship title, the night truly belonged to the 'Masked Luchador' Rey Mysterio. Mysterio, who entered on the second spot of the Royal Rumble, was able to win the match and became the superstar who survived in the Royal Rumble for the longest. Not only that, it was this Royal Rumble which truly made 'The Master of 619' a household name and after that fans started calling him 'The Ultimate Underdog'.

WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio wins Royal Rumble 2006

At the end of the 2006 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio was in trouble and extremely exhausted. He was in the ring with two members of 'The Revolution', Triple H and Randy Orton. Fans believed that there was no chance of Rey Mysterio winning the match, but he did the impossible. He first eliminated Triple H, which forced 'The Game' to punish Rey Mysterio and he then went on to eliminate Randy Orton with a head-scissors reversal over the top rope. Fans cheered for the Ultimate Underdog and was later congratulated by many WWE superstars, including John Cena.

WWE: Rey Mysterio’s recent appearance

On the November 25 episode of Raw, Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet in a fatal four-way match to become the No.1 contender for the United States Championship. He defeated AJ Styles and became the new United States Champion. This week, Rey Mysterio once again defeated AJ Styles to retain his newly won title. On December 11, 2019, Mysterio celebrated his birthday with his family members and WWE friends.

Published:
