WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio Eliminates Randy Orton, Triple H To Win Royal Rumble 2006

The Royal Rumble 2006 was special for many reasons as it featured two extremely loved WWE superstars, who became household names affer the event. Though John Cena won the main event by forcing Edge to submit for the WWE Championship title, the night truly belonged to the 'Masked Luchador' Rey Mysterio. Mysterio, who entered on the second spot of the Royal Rumble, was able to win the match and became the superstar who survived in the Royal Rumble for the longest. Not only that, it was this Royal Rumble which truly made 'The Master of 619' a household name and after that fans started calling him 'The Ultimate Underdog'.

Also Read l WWE: Randy Orton fakes his injury to take a hilarious dig at Rey Mysterio

WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio wins Royal Rumble 2006

At the end of the 2006 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio was in trouble and extremely exhausted. He was in the ring with two members of 'The Revolution', Triple H and Randy Orton. Fans believed that there was no chance of Rey Mysterio winning the match, but he did the impossible. He first eliminated Triple H, which forced 'The Game' to punish Rey Mysterio and he then went on to eliminate Randy Orton with a head-scissors reversal over the top rope. Fans cheered for the Ultimate Underdog and was later congratulated by many WWE superstars, including John Cena.

Also Read l Randy Orton plays mind games with AJ Styles during his match with Rey Mysterio

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: Rusev bashes up Bobby Lashley after Lana divorce, Rey Mysterio wins

WWE: Rey Mysterio’s recent appearance

On the November 25 episode of Raw, Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet in a fatal four-way match to become the No.1 contender for the United States Championship. He defeated AJ Styles and became the new United States Champion. This week, Rey Mysterio once again defeated AJ Styles to retain his newly won title. On December 11, 2019, Mysterio celebrated his birthday with his family members and WWE friends.

Happy birthday, @reymysterio 🔥



The Master of the 619 turns 45 today...



Like a fine wine, he's getting better with age 🐐 pic.twitter.com/v0SPGCJPAi — BT Sport WWE (@btsportwwe) December 11, 2019

Also Read l WWE RAW Preview: AJ Styles to face Rey Mysterio, Rusev and Lana to officially divorce