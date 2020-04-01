WWE Doubted Seth Rollins' Wrestling Abilities During The Shield Debut In 2012: Report

Seth Rollins is currently the face of WWE and has proven time and again that his wrestling style is one of the best in WWE. Seth Rollins has so many different moves in his arsenal that he can fight a powerhouse like Brock Lesnar, a highflyer like Kofi Kingston and even take on strong style specialist like Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite his incredible wrestling skills, Seth Rollins allegedly faced a lot of negativity when he started wrestling in the WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer, Seth Rollins loved using his own style while wrestling, but WWE wanted Seth Rollins to work according to them. When Seth Rollins made his WWE debut, many WWE officials criticised him for his “know-it-all” attitude and suggested that he would hinder the rise of the company. Despite that, Seth Rollins kept proving himself and within a few months, he was included in major storylines.

“Back then, his (Seth Rollins’) current wrestling styles were bad habits and bad style according to many,” said Dave Meltzer.

Seth Rollins: Reign of 'The Beastslayer'

In 2010, Colby Lopez made his NXT debut as Seth Rollins and went on to become the first NXT Champion. In 2012, Seth Rollins made his WWE debut with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns as a part of the group called The Shield. Following the breakup of The Shield, Seth Rollins became a big heel in the WWE and went on to fight some legendary WWE superstars.

Rollins became a two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and the one-time United States Champion. He fought WWE legends like John Cena, Sting, Triple H, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and many more. Not only that, he became one of the few wrestlers to defeat 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. In just a few years, Seth Rollins did so much that no one on the current WWE roster can come close to his achievements.

