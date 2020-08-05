Hulk Hogan Opens Up On How He And ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage Reconciled Before His Death

Despite delivering one of the greatest championship matches of the 1980s (WrestleMania V), WWE legends Hulk Hogan and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage hated each other throughout a large chunk of their respective wrestling careers. According to various reports, the relationship between the two turned sour after Randy Savage accused his ex-wife Miss Elizabeth of having an affair with Hulk Hogan. Despite the bad blood, the two former best friends met each other and reconciled before Randy Savage passed away in May 2011, according to Hulk Hogan.

During an interview with WWE, Hulk Hogan claimed that he thanks God almost every day that he and Randy Savage settled their differences before he passed away. He said he ran into Randy Savage at a doctor's office in Tampa, almost 8-10 years after their ‘incident’. Hulk Hogan revealed that he was sitting in the waiting room with his wife Jennifer McDaniel when the doors opened and Randy Savage walked in. The two greeted each other before Hulk Hogan saw a ring on Randy’s hand and asked him about it.

“He gained his weight back and he had a wedding ring on. I said, "Hey, Mach, what's up with the ring?" He said, 'Hey, just married my childhood sweetheart.'"

Hulk Hogan recalls his last meeting with ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage

Hulk Hogan said that after he met Randy Savage at the doctor’s office, he and Randy started talking to each other on a consistent basis. He claimed that he even invited Randy Savage to dinner and barbeques multiple times, where they really ‘got back on track’. While talking about their last interaction, Hulk Hogan said that in May 2011, he was at an independent wrestling show with Randy’s brother Lenny. There, Lenny told him that his mother was having a hard time dealing with his father’s departure. “So we had planned on having a barbeque at her house -- because I got along well with Randy's mom — and try to cheer her up. So, Lanny and I called Randy Savage from the arena. Three days later, he had the heart attack. It was crazy,” Hulk Hogan added.

Image Source: WWE.com