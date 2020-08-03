Rusev Recalls Experience With "unreachable Gods" Triple H And Undertaker In WWE

After receiving a one-day ban, Rusev returned to Twitch where he interacted with his fans this week. The former WWE United States champion opened about his experience in WWE and gave his honest opinion on The Undertaker and Triple H. While talking about The Dead Man, Rusev said that he’s still intimidated by The Undertaker despite working with him on a couple of occasions. Rusev said he grew up watching The Undertaker, Triple H, & others, and revealed that The Phenom was always nice to him backstage. “We got to work together, Jesus, and I'm still intimidated. I'm still in awe of these people. I grew up watching these guys - these were my heroes,” Rusev stated.

Rusev then revealed that many people would not know that he has worked with The Undertaker in WWE. The pair faced each other in a casket match at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 PPV, where Undertaker came out victorious by defeating Rusev in under 10 minutes. Rusev stated that he feels the same way about Triple H and finds the WWE executive ‘intimidating’. He claimed that’s why he always kept his distance from Triple H backstage in WWE.

"Even Triple H, when he was backstage, I would always keep my distance. These guys were so high for me, man; they were like these unreachable gods."

Former WWE superstar Rusev lavishes praise Rey Mysterio

Rusev then talked about Rey Mysterio and claimed that the Master of the 619 is one of the nicest guys he has ever worked with in his wrestling career. He said he was ‘honoured’ to share the ring with Rey Mysterio and work with him in a few tag-team matches. Rusev said he will never forget the day Rey Mysterio praised him for his in-ring performance and gave him some wrestling tips. Rusev recalled that at one point Rey Mysterio also wanted to create a tag-team with him, but because of some reason that never went through.

“I’m so honoured to know Rey Mysterio because he’s such a freaking nice guy, and he’s one of the greatest of all time, clearly.”

Image Source: WWE.com