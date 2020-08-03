‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Shares A Cryptic Tweet After Attacking Alexa Bliss On WWE SmackDown

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt was missing in action since WrestleMania 36 after defeating WWE legend, John Cena. After his greatest win, Bray Wyatt challenged Universal Champion Braun Strowman to a match at Money In The Bank but ended up losing. However, during their second fight at WWE Extreme Rules, The Fiend resurfaced and was seen watching Braun Strowman punish The Eater of the Worlds. The Swamp Fight also saw former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss make a cameo, reminding Braun Strowman of his “desire” to win.

WWE SmackDown: The Fiend Bray Wyatt shares a cryptic tweet

On last week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw The Fiend make his blue brand return as he attacked Alexa Bliss from behind. He then trapped Alexa Bliss in the Mandible Claw and left her unconscious in the ring to end the show. After the show, The Fiend Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and shared a cryptic message about his actions. “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” tweeted Bray Wyatt.

According to fans, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt wanted to send a message to Braun Strowman, which is why he attacked Alexa Bliss on last week's WWE SmackDown. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman were involved in a romantic angle during the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge. Fans are praising WWE for bringing back the Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss storyline and involving it with the Strowman vs The Fiend feud. Reports claim that the feud between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could go on for weeks and the two could end up facing each other at SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown: Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman’s history

In 2018, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Braun Strowman to compete in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Though they lost the tournament, a romantic angle between the two began taking shape. The duo featured in many storylines before WWE decided to dissolve their storyline and involve them in other major feuds. At WWE Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss made an appearance reminding Braun Strowman of his past. The match came to an end when Bray Wyatt emerged from the swamp and pulled Strowman in. Braun Strowman has been missing since, but fans speculate that the Universal Champion could soon return and call out The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

