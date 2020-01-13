How Goldberg Went From His Brief NFL Stint At Los Angeles Rams To WWE Stardom

WWE Superstar Bill Goldberg was an instant success in the pro-wrestling scene. The WWE Hall of Famer made history with his winning streak, staying unbeaten for 173 matches. But before he found success on WCW and WWE, the Hall of Famer used to be a professional football player in the NFL. While his illustrious wrestling career is well-known, let’s look at how he did during his stint at the NFL.

Drafted by LA Rams

In 1990, the Los Angeles Rams drafted Goldberg in the 11th round. However, Goldberg did not play in the big games and spent most of the time in the practice squad. Probably, the experience made him decide to take his career in a different direction once his stint with the Rams was over.

A Surge member

Goldberg became a member of the Sacramento Surge (a developmental league for the NFL) which was part of World League of American Football. It was later renamed to NFL Europe. The Surge won the World Bowl in 1992.

Made NFL debut in 1992

Goldberg made his NFL debut in 1992 after he signed with the Falcons. He played as a defensive lineman in four games and notched two tackles. The Falcons finished the season with a 6-10 record.

More action on field

He continued with the Falcons in 1993 and played five games that year. Though he finished with eight tackles, his team had a tough time finding wins. They finished the season once again with a record of 6-10.

Final year with Falcons

In 1994, Goldberg played in five games but could notch only one tackle. The team finished 7-9 and Goldberg got the cut. During his stint with the Falcons, Goldberg played in 14 games and had 11 tackles.

Friendship with Deion Sanders

While he was with the Falcons, Goldberg formed a close bond with Deion Sanders, who was one of the best players. In a video posted online, Sanders even called Goldberg one of his favourite teammates.

Career-ending injury

Though Goldberg had great dreams about his NFL career, a brutal abdomen injury cut his career short. He was not able to get back on the field after that. However, Goldberg has said that he is grateful he reached NFL.

