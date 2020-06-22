How Many Kids Does The Undertaker Have? WWE Star's Family And Illustrious Wrestling Career

Throughout his wrestling career, The Undertaker was presented as a dark, mysterious figure who would send chills down the spines of the fans. 'The Phenom' made his WWE debut in the ’90s and became an iconic figure in the industry as time passed by. Earlier this week, The Undertaker - real name Mark Calaway - announced his retirement and bid goodbye to the supernatural character that he and some WWE officials created almost 30 years ago. Mark Calaway said in an interview that he’s getting old and he wants to spend more time with his kids.

Undertaker children: How many kids does The Undertaker have?

According to many, Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker is a very polite person outside the ring. Calaway has four children including his son, Vincent Calaway, and daughters Kaia Faith Calaway, Gracie Calaway and Chasey Calaway. Though all his daughters are still studying, his firstborn Vincent Calaway is a freelance artist, illustrator and streamer. In an interview with Chandler Sorrells of The Ring, Vincent said that when he was young, he wanted to become a wrestler like his father. However, as he got older his started loving art and video games.

“I got my Bachelor's as a Video Game Artist, and I had his (Mark Calaway's) full support,” said Vincent Calaway.

The Undertaker’s major WWE achievements

When it comes to his accomplishments in sports entertainment, The Undertaker has become the WWE Champion seven times. Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition recognised Undertaker as having the most consecutive victories at WrestleMania in 2016. The Undertaker has been hailed as one of the greatest pro-wrestlers by many wrestling channels, magazines and other outlets. Luis Paez-Pumar of Complex wrote that The Undertaker character is "easily the best gimmick in the history of professional wrestling".

The Phenom's WrestleMania 25 and 26 matches against Shawn Michaels were also acclaimed by fans and critics. They both won the Pro Wrestling Illustrated and WON awards for Match of the Year in 2009 and 2010 respectively. The Undertaker was also hailed as "the world's greatest sportsman" by Telegraph journalist Tom Fordy. Apart from these illustrious achievements, the 12-minute main event match between The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin drew a 9.5 rating on the June 28, 1999 episode of WWE RAW. It still stands as the highest-rated segment in the history of WWE RAW.

