How To Watch WWE Extreme Rules In South Africa? Extreme Rules 2020 Live In South Africa

The WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV is just a couple of days away and fans are seemingly excited to catch the major PPV. WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 (Monday, July 20, according to South African timings) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will feature some promising matches like Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks and others. A-list WWE superstars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles are also expected to appear at the upcoming PPV.

WWE Extreme Rules time South Africa

WWE Extreme Rules schedule for the US - July 19, 7:00 pm ET

WWE Extreme Rules time South Africa – July 20, 1:00 am SAST

Where to watch

As per South African timings, WWE Extreme Rules live telecast in South Africa will begin on Monday, July 20 at 1 AM SAST. It will be live and exclusive on SuperSport 4.

Where to live stream

The Extreme Rules live stream will be available on the SuperSport app.



Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Complete match card

Extreme Rules live: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler

Extreme Rules live: WWE RAW Women's Champions Asuka to defend her title against Sasha Banks

Extreme Rules live: WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to defend her title against number one contender Nikki Cross

Extreme Rules live: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will face Bray Wyatt in a non-title ‘Wyatt Swamp’ match

Extreme Rules live: Rey Mysterio to face Seth Rollins in an ‘Eye for an Eye’ singles match

Extreme Rules live: WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews to defend his title against MVP

Extreme Rules live: Jeff Hardy and Sheamus to face each other in a ‘Bar Fight’

