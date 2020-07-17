How To Watch WWE Extreme Rules In South Africa? Extreme Rules 2020 Live In South Africa

Quick links:
The WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV is just a couple of days away and fans are seemingly excited to catch the major PPV. WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 (Monday, July 20, according to South African timings) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will feature some promising matches like Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks and others. A-list WWE superstars like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles are also expected to appear at the upcoming PPV.
As per South African timings, WWE Extreme Rules live telecast in South Africa will begin on Monday, July 20 at 1 AM SAST. It will be live and exclusive on SuperSport 4.
The Extreme Rules live stream will be available on the SuperSport app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
