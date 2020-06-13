How To Watch WWE Backlash 2020 In India? Live Streaming, Date, Time And Full Match Card

The WWE Backlash 2020 schedule is on track as the Backlash 2020 live event will begin from Sunday, June 14. Following the lockdown protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Backlash 2020 live event will be held behind the closed doors. However, WWE officials have still managed to come up with some intense matchups.

WWE champion Drew McIntyre is going to headline the Backlash 2020 live event against his long-time foe Bobby Lashley. Meanwhile, newly crowned RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will be defending her title against Nia Jax in the co-headliner. Apart from that, the Backlash 2020 live event is also going to hold other numerous in-ring match-ups, which are expected to be intense.

Meanwhile, the query of ‘How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India?’ has apparently been one of the most-asked questions amongst WWE's Indian fanbase. In India, the WWE Backlash 2020 live telecast will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Monday, June 15. Here is more on the query of how to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India.

Also Read | How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India? WWE Backlash date: Goldberg Debuts With Impressive Win Over The Rock

WWE Backlash 2020 live: How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India?

How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India? As per the WWE Backlash live streaming platform, it will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch WWE Backlash on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE Backlash 2020 live: How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India online?

How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India? The WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app. Apart from that, the WWE Backlash 2020 live event will also be available on Airtel TV and JioTV. Online users can also tune in to WWE Network to catch the PPV live in action.

Also Read | WWE Backlash 2020 schedule Jeff Hardy To Face Sheamus In The Upcoming WWE Backlash 2020 schedule

How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India? Full card

WWE Backlash 2020 live: WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley

WWE Backlash 2020 live: WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap match): Braun Strowman (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison

WWE Backlash 2020 live: WWE RAW Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax

WWE Backlash 2020 live: WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade

WWE Backlash 2020 live: Singles match: Edge vs Randy Orton

WWE Backlash 2020 live: Singles match: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

WWE Backlash 2020 live: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat tag team match): Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Also Read | WWE Backlash 2020 schedule: When Batista Brutally Speared The Undertaker Off The Stage In 2007

Also Read | How to watch WWE Backlash 2020 in India? WWE Backlash date and WWE Backlash 2020 schedule

Image courtesy: WWE