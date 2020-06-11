Goldberg Debuts With Impressive Win Over The Rock At WWE Backlash 2003; Watch Video

In the 2000s, WWE (then WWF) made a lot of offers to Goldberg to leave WCW, but the Hall of Famer never left the company. However, around 2003, WWE bought WCW and Goldberg eventually ended up signing a contract with the wrestling giant. WWE writers wrote an impressive debut storyline for Goldberg which included him going up against WWE legend The Rock. After week’s long feud, Goldberg and The Rock faced each other in an impressive singles match at Backlash 2003. The match was loved by both fans and critics and was also hailed as one of the best matches of 2003. The match also gave a huge bump to Goldberg’s character, which started attracting crowds to the WWE shows.

Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 schedule: Orton interrupts Edge, Christian’s segment, vows to leave Edge broken at Backlash

WWE Backlash 2003: How Goldberg vs The Rock feud started

The feud began a day after WrestleMania 19, where The Rock held a segment called “The Rock Appreciation Night,” to promote his win against Stone Cold Steve Austin. During the segment, The Rock delivered an impressive heel promo and discussed the list of people he has beaten in his career. He then started talking about Stone Cold and how he retired him at WrestleMania 19. When The Rock said “no one is left to beat me,” Goldberg made his WWE debut and announced himself as The Rock’s next opponent, before attacking him with a spear.

Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 schedule: Jeff Hardy to face Sheamus in the upcoming WWE Backlash 2020 PPV

On the next episode of WWE RAW, Goldberg asked The Rock to fight him at Backlash, but “The Great One” refused. However, on the April 14 episode of RAW, The Rock accepted Goldberg's challenge and vowed to come out victorious. A week later, The Rock held another segment entitled The “Rock Concert”. The Rock dissed Goldberg and his city by singing a song. Goldberg appeared from the audience, only to have The Rock execute a Rock Bottom on him.

Also Read l WWE Backlash: Rock does double 'Rock Bottom' on Triple H, McMahon at WWE Backlash 2000

WWE Backlash 2003: Goldberg defeats The Rock

As soon as the bell rang, Goldberg hit The Rock with his own move, Rock Bottom. Goldberg tried to deliver a spear, but “People’s Champion” dodged, resulting in Goldberg hitting the ring post. The Rock took advantage and trapped Goldberg in a sharpshooter, but the former WCW champion broke free and delivered a spear. However, The Rock soon recovered and was able to execute a spinebuster followed by a Rock Bottom, another spinebuster and a People's Elbow. Despite getting hit by all those powerful moves, Goldberg kicked out of a pin. Afterwards, Goldberg delivered two spears and a Jackhammer to win the match via pinfall.

Also Read l WWE Backlash: When Vince McMahon defeated Bobby Lashley for ECW Championship in 2007