WWE Backlash 2020 Live Streaming, Complete Match Card, Preview, When And Where To Watch

Quick links:
WWE Backlash 2020 will take place on June 14, 2020, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The PPV will be headlined by Edge vs Randy Orton 2 and will also feature some incredible matches like Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus, Asuka vs Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley and others. WWE Backlash 2020 will hit the screens live on June 15 in India. Here's where fans can watch the WWE Backlash 2020 while quarantining at home.
Will @EdgeRatedR vs. @RandyOrton at #WWEBacklash be THE greatest wrestling match ever? https://t.co/zsycDlf5WD— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2020
Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming, WWE Backlash 2020 match card: Orton vows to leave Edge broken at Backlash
Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming, WWE Backlash 2020 match card: Jeff Hardy to face Sheamus at Backlash
As per Indian timings, WWE Backlash will begin on Monday, June 15 at 4:30 am IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch Backlash on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming, WWE Backlash 2020 match card: Orton vows to rewrite Edge’s ending
Also Read l WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming, WWE Backlash 2020 match card: Strowman to defend his title against Miz, Morrison