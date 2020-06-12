WWE Backlash 2020 Live Streaming, Complete Match Card, Preview, When And Where To Watch

WWE Backlash 2020 will take place on June 14, 2020, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The PPV will be headlined by Edge vs Randy Orton 2 and will also feature some incredible matches like Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus, Asuka vs Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley and others. WWE Backlash 2020 will hit the screens live on June 15 in India. Here's where fans can watch the WWE Backlash 2020 while quarantining at home.

WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming: WWE Backlash 2020 start time and venue

WWE Backlash 2020 venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE Backlash 2020 US timing – June 14, 6:00 pm ET

WWE Backlash 2020 US (Main show) - June 14, 7:00 pm ET

WWE Backlash 2020 India timing - June 15, 3:30 am IST

WWE Backlash 2020 India (Main show) - June 15, 4:30 am IST

WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming: WWE Backlash 2020 live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE Backlash will begin on Monday, June 15 at 4:30 am IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch Backlash on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming: WWE Backlash 2020 live telecast in India

WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming: WWE Backlash 2020 match card

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap match): Braun Strowman (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs Nia Jax

WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade

Singles match: Edge vs Randy Orton

Singles match: Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Triple Threat tag team match): Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

