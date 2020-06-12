WWE Backlash Throwback: When Batista Brutally Speared The Undertaker Off The Stage In 2007

The Undertaker and Batista had an intense rivalry that lasted for almost 6 months in the WWE Universe in 2007. The duo collided inside the multiple times and managed to outclass each other on various situations. However, the Last Man Standing Contest from WWE Backlash 2007, remains to be one of the best fights between The Undertaker and Batista in the WWE history. The feud began after The Undertaker won at Royal Rumble and decided to face Batista for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Although The Undertaker won the title by beating Batista at WrestleMania 23, the rivalry didn’t end.

The then SmackDown manager Theodore Long decided to settle it for once by booking a re-match between The Undertaker at Batista via The Last Man Standing Contest at WWE Backlash 2007. The ‘high-voltage’ contest saw both the contenders going to the distance. However, the fight ended abruptly after Batista executed a deadly spear over The Undertaker which took both the men off the stage.

WWE Backlash 2007: When The Undertaker and Batista ended up in an accidental draw

WWE Backlash 2007 was packed with action The Undertaker and Barista locked horns inside the cage for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The fight appeared to be intense as both the men displayed superior in-ring performance. However, at one point The Undertaker planted a leg drop through an announcement table on Batista, which took the contest outside the ring.

As the fight went deeper, the brawl appeared to look hideous. Towards the end of the fight, The Undertaker and Batista took their fight at the entrance ramp, where Batista executed a vicious spear over The Undertaker. Both the men went off stage as steel lights and metal stands fell over them. No wonder, the shot appeared costly for Batista too, as none of them could stand up. The fight was declared a draw instantly and The Undertaker remained the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming details

The WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming will be hosted on the WWE Network. Apart from that, television users can catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Online users can enable the WWE Backlash 2020 live streaming on Sony LIV app, Airtel TV and Jio TV. The WWE Backlash will be held on June 14, 2020 (June 15, 2020 at 4.30 AM IST).

Image courtesy: WWE