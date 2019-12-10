Dave Batista, The NWo Become The First Inductees To Join WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

WWE recently announced that Dave Bautista, who is known as Batista in WWE, and The New World Order (nWo) are included in the inductees' list in the Class of 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 2, 2019, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Fla. This event will take place during the Wrestlemania 36.

Also Read | Batista Has A Suave Reaction To A Video Of Dana Brooke Using The 'Batista Bomb' On WWE

Also Read | Dave Batista Wants WWE Superstar Dana Brooke To Call Him ‘Daddy’

Dave Batista and The nWo in Hall of Fame

According to Triple H, Dave Batista has his name in the list of fastest-rising superstars in WWE with all his success and achievement and the success of The nWo changed the face of sports-entertainment history. Talking to the press, he stated that these people are the perfect inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Batista's Response To Elias' Special Song Leaves Fans In Splits

I've stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/4s1laKSSZ0 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019

Also Read | CM Punk Reacts To Batista Flirting On Twitter With Dana Brooke

Talking to media about being an inductee for Hall of Fame, Dave Batista stated that it is not the end of his journey with the WWE but it is definitely the end of his in-ring journey. Dave Batista stated that he will always be in association with the company. Also, Dave Batista signed off saying that it feels good and it is satisfying and he stated his feeling of accomplishing something.

Also Read | WWE: Batista Set To Date Dana Brooke? Fans Left Curious After Their Latest Twitter Banter

Meanwhile, it will be the second time for The nWo, which features Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman as an inductee at the WWE Hall of Fame. Hall was inducted in 2014, Hogan was inducted in 2005, Nash was inducted in 2015, and Waltman was inducted in 2019.