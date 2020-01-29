Hulk Hogan Slammed For Making An Error While Congratulating McIntyre On Royal Rumble Win

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently made a huge mistake which made many WWE fans upset. The former WCW Champion took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Drew McIntyre on his Royal Rumble win. However, the Hulkster called Drew McIntyre a heel which the Royal Rumble winner is not. Many fans reminded Hulk Hogan that Drew McIntyre is a ‘babyface’ and not a ‘heel’. They also reminded Hogan that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the current heel in WWE.

Yo Drew congratulations on your Rumble victory,thanks for keeping the dream alive,there aren’t very many real heels left my brother,@dmcintyrewwe is the real deal. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 27, 2020

Some fans came to Hulk Hogan’s support and asked others to not be so harsh to the Hall of Famer. They said that Drew McIntyre’s anti-hero attitude may have caused Hulk Hogan to make a mistake. Despite making a mistake, Hulk Hogan has still not deleted the tweet from his account. Hogan is yet to respond on the incident.

After winning the match, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the good wishes. He said that he is going to work harder and deliver even greater shows. He then asked the world to not wake him up if his Royal Rumble win was a dream.

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can....if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Hulk Hogan’s mistake

Hulk mate you know he's a babyface now right? — Jake Sasko (@SASKOPW) January 27, 2020

He's a face brother — Scott Lesh (@ScottLesh724) January 27, 2020

He’s a face now brother,brother brother 🤣 — Wrestling Fan 4life (@wrestlefan4u) January 28, 2020

