Hulk Hogan Slammed For Making An Error While Congratulating McIntyre On Royal Rumble Win

WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Drew McIntyre. However, he called him a 'heel' though he is a 'babyface'. Keep reading.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently made a huge mistake which made many WWE fans upset. The former WCW Champion took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate Drew McIntyre on his Royal Rumble win. However, the Hulkster called Drew McIntyre a heel which the Royal Rumble winner is not. Many fans reminded Hulk Hogan that Drew McIntyre is a ‘babyface’ and not a ‘heel’. They also reminded Hogan that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the current heel in WWE.

Also Read l Dwayne Johnson happy with Royal Rumble result, says he is a big fan of Drew McIntyre

Some fans came to Hulk Hogan’s support and asked others to not be so harsh to the Hall of Famer. They said that Drew McIntyre’s anti-hero attitude may have caused Hulk Hogan to make a mistake. Despite making a mistake, Hulk Hogan has still not deleted the tweet from his account. Hogan is yet to respond on the incident.

After winning the match, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and thanked everyone for the good wishes. He said that he is going to work harder and deliver even greater shows. He then asked the world to not wake him up if his Royal Rumble win was a dream.

Also Read l Kane impersonates WWE legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Hulk Hogan’s mistake

Also Read l  Roman Reigns' rare childhood photo with Hulk Hogan surfaces online

Also Read l Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan and other legendary superstars destroyed by Goldberg

Published:

