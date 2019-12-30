Roman Reigns' Rare Childhood Photo With Hulk Hogan Surfaces Online

It’s no secret that Hulk Hogan was the face of WWE in the 1980s. He was instrumental in bringing professional wrestling to mainstream entertainment. Along with legends like Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Ultimate Warrior and Macho Man Randy Savage, Hogan made WWE a force to reckon with. It is no wonder that these legends inspired the next generation. Some of their children and relatives joined the wrestling business.

During the #WWECrownJewel media event, #RomanReigns said that he and #HulkHogan go way back and showed this picture of Hogan holding him as a child. Reigns said that Hogan has been a very close friend of his family for decades. And that he is very proud to represent Team Hogan. pic.twitter.com/cAKdtfOV4o — LordsofPain.net (@lordsofpain) October 30, 2019

Hulk Hogan in Roman Reigns' childhood

Recently, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns revealed a picture of himself with the Hulk Hogan. The photo shows Hulk Hogan cradling a baby Roman Reigns in his arms as they pose for a picture. The Big Dog is the son of Sika of the Wild Samoans, who wrestled alongside Hulk Hogan in the 1980s.

The Big Dog showed the picture during the WWE Crown Jewel event. Roman Reigns, who represented Team Hogan in the Crown Jewel event, said that he and Hulk Hogan went way back and that he was proud to serve the legend’s team. It was not uncommon for wrestlers in the 1980s and 90s to have their families along with them while travelling for matches. Some of the second and third generation superstars like Randy Orton and Natalya, who are active in WWE currently, have grown up interacting with these wrestling greats. We have already seen footage of a young Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) in the crowd during a WWE match and a picture of a teenage CM Punk with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It seems Hulk Hogan not only inspired Roman Reigns, but also rubbed off some of his wrestling prowess. Roman Reigns is among the best wrestlers in business at the moment. Vince McMahon even ensured that The Big Dog got his due in the ring. Since his return from his battle with cancer, Reigns has ruled the hearts of fans.

