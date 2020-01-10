Kane Impersonates WWE Legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan And Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former WWE superstar Glenn Jacobs (who is known as Kane in WWE) featured in the upcoming edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions. Kane is currently working as Mayor of Knox County. WWE has uploaded a few preview clips from The Broken Skull Sessions. In the recent video uploaded by WWE, Kane is seen impersonating various WWE legends and WWE Hall of Famers.

Watch Kane impersonate WWE legends like The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former WWE superstar impersonated former in-ring legends like Vince McMahon, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock, Big Show, Hulk Hogan and more. Kane has been away from the WWE ring for a while now. He was last seen on television in September 2019. He was involved in a 24/7 title segment on WWE RAW with R-Truth.

Who wasn't the biggest fan of @KaneWWE unmasking for the first time in 2003?@steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions returns THIS SUNDAY streaming after #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II! pic.twitter.com/wJCVhfMYWK — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 8, 2020

The WWE Universe has witnessed a new personality of Kane with his switch from wrestling to politics. This switch has led to a change in Kane’s intimidating behaviour on television. Even after having an occupied schedule as a politician, Kane had managed to make an appearance on WWE last year.

⚾️ or 🏈? ⛷ or 🏖? Dream opponent? @KaneWWE's on the clock at @steveaustinBSR's Broken Skull Bar! pic.twitter.com/9vTQCHFyIZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 7, 2020

In another clip from The Broken Skull Sessions, Kane had revealed a funny story about his unmasking in 2003. Kane stated that he ended up making his wife angry as she loved his long hair. The former WWE champion also stated that when he was halfway through the haircut, he thought about picking his kids with this new haircut.

Image credits: Kane official Twitter handle