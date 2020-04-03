John Cena Talks About Roman Reigns Being Pushed To Become The Face Of WWE

John Cena recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, where he talked about some major things related to WWE. He discussed why the current generation of superstars can’t become the face of WWE and also remembered the fascinating conversation he had with WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. John Cena also talked about Roman Reigns who is being pushed by WWE to become the next face of WWE.

In its illustrious history, WWE has provided fans with some incredible superstars who went on to save the company from bad times and attract a huge crowd. Superstars including Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and John Cena have been credited as being the top superstar of their era in the company. Now, many believe that Roman Reigns has the calibre to become the face of the company.

While talking to Corey Graves, the 16-time World Champion revealed that WWE has showcased many superstars as the face of the company instead of one. However, John Cena believes a superstar like Roman Reigns needs to lead the way and be the No.1 guy in the company. John Cena said WWE needs a face who can represent the current era.

“Roman does an extremely good job. We need something like that. We need a frontman to push forward and that’s where the era will get defined,” said John Cena.

Roman Reigns WWE accomplishments

Roman Reigns made his name and showed his real skill after The Shield was demolished in 2014. Since then, Roman Reigns has become a three-time WWE Champion. He is also a one-time United States Champion and a one-time Intercontinental Champion. After winning the IC Championship, he also became the 28th Triple Crown Champion and the 17th Grand Slam Champion.

