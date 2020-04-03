Triple H Claims Firefly Fun House Match Between John Cena And Bray Wyatt Will Be 'unique'

In a recent interview, Triple H talked about all the major WrestleMania 36 matches and revealed what fans should expect from the first-ever Firefly Fun House match and Boneyard match. Triple H said both John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles vs The Undertaker will take place on an off-site location. Triple H also revealed that WWE will get more chances to shoot the matches differently and present them differently.

“Hopefully, we'll open up this WrestleMania in ways that people have never seen before and give them an opportunity to be entertained in ways they never have before," said Triple H.

WrestleMania 36, which is the biggest event of WWE this year, features an incredible match card. The upcoming WrestleMania 36 will see Becky Lynch face Shayna Baszler and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar face Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew Mcintyre. However, the most important match of the night will see John Cena face ‘The Fiend’, Bray Wyatt. This match has gained importance since it could be John Cena’s last match before retirement.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

Triple H explains why WWE is going ahead with WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus outbreak

When asked about why WWE is keen on going ahead with WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus outbreak, Triple H said that people need entertainment, especially during the ongoing lockdown. Triple H said during these bad days, people need a way to escape from stress. Triple H concluded by saying WWE’s current agenda is to make the WWE Universe happy.

