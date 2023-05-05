Cody Rhodes Vs Roman Reigns To Headline Main Event At WrestleMania 40? Here’s All We Know

WrestleMania 39 concluded with Cody Rhodes suffering a loss in arguably the biggest match of his career. Following the undisputed WWE universal championship loss to Roman Reigns, Rhodes is now set to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash on Sunday, May 6. Meanwhile, fresh media reports suggest that the American Nightmare might face Roman Reigns against at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ next year.

During a recent conversation with GIVEMESPORT, WrestleVotes explained how the main event of WrestleMania 40 next year might end up being the Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns clash. As reported by GIVEMESPORT, WrestleVotes said, “I can say this. The rematch that's at the forefront of everybody's minds, Cody vs Roman, is very much on the table for the main event in Philadelphia next year. A lot could change, with the show still 11 months away, but Rhodes v Reigns II is something that Triple H is considering for the 40th WrestleMania event.

Looking at the current WWE roaster, Rhodes and Reigns certainly stand out as the biggest superstars among the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley and others. If the reports turn out to be true, WWE can yet again witness one of the most iconic rivalries in WrestleMania. Meanwhile, WWE WrestleMania 40 will be held in Philadelphia, next year.

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar to take place at WWE Backlash

With WrestleMania 40 still around 11 months away, the WWE universe will first witness Rhodes going against Brock Lesnar. Rhodes was originally scheduled to team up with Lesnar for a tag team match against Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Monday Night Raw episode after WrestleMania 39. However, The Beast shockingly launched an attack on The American Nightmare that sparked off a new rivalry.

“Since then, Rhodes has been on a quest to challenge Lesnar to a match at WWE Backlash, and on the April 17 edition of Raw, Lesnar accepted Rhodes’ challenge. Can Rhodes bounce back from his WrestleMania loss with a victory over The Beast, or will Lesnar obliterate The American Nightmare? Find out at WWE Backlash, streaming LIVE from Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6,” WWE said announcing the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar clash for WWE Backlash.

What else to expect at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia?

A week-long celebration will take over the city, with the main event expected to be held on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. The city will host six major events over the five days, which includes the superhit weekly show Friday Night SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and Monday Night Raw. It is worth noting that WWE sold over 90,000 tickets to WrestleMania 39 in the first 24 hours of the tickets going live.