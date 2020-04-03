John Cena Was Labelled A ‘traitor’ By WWE Stars When He Got Drafted To WWE RAW In 2005

John Cena recently talked to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast where he revealed that his WWE SmackDown colleagues were extremely unhappy with him when he decided to keep his 2005 WWE RAW drafting a secret. John Cena said that when his WWE SmackDown colleagues heard the news, they started calling him a traitor. John Cena remembered this incident when he was asked to compare this era’s looker room to how it used to be when he was a new superstar during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Introduction of WWE SmackDown and the brand war

During the Ruthless Aggression era, WWE introduced a new show called WWE SmackDown. Apart from John Cena, many superstars like Edge, The Undertaker, The Rock and many others were drafted to WWE SmackDown. Though WWE SmackDown showcased some incredible matches and a thrilling storyline, it was not able to surpass WWE RAW in ratings. However, after a year, WWE SmackDown introduced more superstars and concepts which helped them surpass WWE RAW on few occasions.

John Cena reveals why his colleagues were angry

WWE SmackDown was a huge success and kept on keeping the drafts to exchange wrestlers to boost viewership of both shows. John Cena said his WWE SmackDown colleagues were not angry because he was going to leave them. They were angry because they didn’t want John Cena to leave after putting a lot of effort in making WWE SmackDown better than WWE RAW

“Everybody was so p****d because we genuinely had put our heart and soul into making the brand better than RAW,” said John Cena.

