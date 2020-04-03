John Cena Admits Current Superstars Can’t Be The Face Of WWE Ahead Of WrestleMania 36

Corey Graves recently welcomed John Cena to his After the Bell podcast, where the 16-time World champion talked about the current WWE superstars. While talking about the next face of WWE, John Cena said WWE is showcasing many superstars to be the top wrestler and not one who can lead the current era. John Cena said WWE needs a frontman who can lead the current generation just like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and others before them.

However, John Cena also admitted that the audience these days hate the guy at the top. John Cena said people love the underdog, but once the underdog reaches the top, people start booing him/her. John Cena said WWE’s choice to showcase many superstars as the top wrestler is correct in some aspects because they are building many characters at one time. John Cena said because there are so many top superstars people don’t boo jiust one particular person.

Corey Graves agrees with John Cena

Despite that, John Cena said that the person who has the belt represents the top guy and he will always get a negative reaction, no matter what he/she does. Corey Graves cited Seth Rollins as one such example of a top superstar who was rejected after winning the WWE belt. Corey Graves agreed with John Cena and stated the audience used to love Seth Rollins when he was an underdog, but once he became the champion they started booing them. After a year, Seth Rollins was forced to lose his championship.

