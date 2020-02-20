The Undertaker Visits WWE Performance Center Before WrestleMania 36

WWE WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away and fans around the world are waiting to see The Undertaker appear on WWE and reveal his next opponent. It is expected that The Undertaker is going to appear on the grandest stage of them all. For the last two decades, The Undertaker has been the face of WrestleMania and fans can’t wait to see The Phenom perform again.

Recently wrestling website Fightful Select revealed that The Undertaker has begun training for his much-awaited return. Reports state that The Undertaker has been visiting the WWE Performance Center for the past few weeks. The website also claims that The Undertaker has been spending a lot of time with former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Mark Henry at the WWE Performance Center. Mark Henry is visiting the centre because he is giving his expertise in the Lee vs. Dijakovic storyline.

“At least as of last week, The Undertaker was at the WWE Performance Center. Mark Henry was also there, which isn’t a surprise considering he contributed to the Lee vs. Dijakovic vignette that aired,” revealed Fightful Select.

The Undertaker rumoured to face AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36

According to wrestling website WrestleZone, WWE is currently planning to make AJ Styles face The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36. Fans have been asking for the match since AJ Styles made his debut in 2016. It was expected that AJ Styles will face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 36. However, after AJ Styles got injured at Royal Rumble, Randy Orton was given a different storyline with Edge. It is expected that The Undertaker can make an appearance during the WWE Super ShowDown PPV. According to many, AJ Styles can also appear during the event and confront The Phenom.

If someone would have told me 10 years ago, these two would possibly wrestle at WrestleMania, I wouldn’t believe it one bit.



The thought AJ styles Vs The Undertaker gives me goosebumps pic.twitter.com/XPSI2sFWDY — Mark Out Mania | HK AKA Brick Flair (@RealMarkOutHK) February 13, 2020

Aj styles vs the undertaker #WrestleMania. Phenomenal vs phenom. — Kira Kanmuru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@IncarnateKira) February 19, 2020

Oh yeah.



We’re 100% getting Undertaker vs AJ Styles at Mania https://t.co/7VYdlGhSNH — The Lariat Pro Wrestling- Frank Sarne (@TheLariatPW) February 18, 2020

AJ Styles vs Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Let’s do it! — Rhea Ripley (@LVolsetto) February 18, 2020

