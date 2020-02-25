Goldberg Reveals Why His WWE Super ShowDown Match With The Undertaker Was So Bad

The Undertaker and Goldberg are two of the biggest names in WWE and whenever these two come to the ring, entertainment is guaranteed. A year ago, the two wrestlers faced each other in the WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia where the Phenom defeated Goldberg. The match was filled with character-defining moments, but many hated the outcome of the match. Some even asked how a man who defeated WWE legends like Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan lost so easily to The Undertaker.

Recently, Goldberg appeared on the Total Slam podcast where he revealed why the match was so underwhelming. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that it was almost ‘150 degrees’ in Saudi Arabia. He and The Undertaker were feeling the heat. He said he had not worked with The Undertaker before, so that was why the coordination was bad. He said that he wanted to give his 100 per cent, but his old body gave up. He even agreed that he was so tired that he was not able to pick The Undertaker up at one point in the match.

The aftermath of the WWE Super ShowDown match:

Goldberg revealed that he was really happy when he heard that he was going to fight The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. He said he wanted to make his family and friends proud, but he was not able to do that. He said he felt bad for almost two weeks, but eventually, he got over it. Despite that, Goldberg believes that he and The Undertaker should get a pat on the back for giving it everything they had.

“For two weeks I felt bad about it, and I think Taker and I should get a pat on the back for putting ourselves out there at our age and doing the things that we do to entertain the people," said Goldberg.

'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt defends the WWE Universal Championship against Hall of Famer @Goldberg this Thursday at #WWESSD! pic.twitter.com/wnqiXOX0bm — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 24, 2020

