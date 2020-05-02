Irrfan Khan's Demise: 16-time WWE Champion John Cena Pays Tribute To Iconic Bollywood Star

Indian actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday passed away after losing the battle against cancer. The 53-year-old actor is considered to be one of the finest men to have ever graced the Bollywood and Hollywood film industries and his unfortunate demise has saddened many film lovers. WWE superstar John Cena has also paid his tribute towards the legendary actor Irrfan Khan and Indian fans have been showering their love for Irrfan Khan. Here’s how John Cena paid homage to Irrfan Khan in his own style.

Irrfan Khan death: John Cena pays tribute to Irrfan Khan

16-time WWE champion John Cena posted the picture of Irrfan Khan on his official Instagram handle and left it without a caption like he always does. However, the comments section has been flooding with condolences from fans all over the world. Irrfan Khan has worked in several Hollywood films including the likes of Jurassic World, Amazing Spiderman and the Life of Pi and his demise has shocked people all over the globe. No wonder, John Cena is equally battered about the bad news and he has a healthy relationship with Indian fans, making his post very poignant.

The Indian film industry has been severely dented with the deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in two consecutive days. WWE icon John Cena expressed his condolences for both the veterans. John Cena also posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor from his official Instagram handle a day ago. Needless to say, the WWE superstar left that without a caption too.

Image courtesy: John Cena Instagram and WWE.com