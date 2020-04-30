John Cena Should Be In The WWE Mount Rushmore, He Has The Best Work Ethic: Jim Ross

In the latest episode of his Grillin' JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talked about a WWE Mount Rushmore and whether John Cena deserves to be in it. Jim Ross went with a "Hell yes, absolutely," reply and revealed that John Cena is very much capable of being in a WWE Mount Rushmore. Jim Ross said that from the start of his WWE career, John Cena has shown more dedication than anyone else. He claimed John Cena has the greatest work ethic in the wrestling business. Ross continued by saying that Cena is a special guy because he brought a lot of views to WWE and his Make-A-Wish total is astronomical.

“If John Cena is not on the Mt. Rushmore of WWE stars, then there doesn't need to be a Mt. Rushmore. Knock it down, and build an apartment building. He's on that mountain and he's very firmly in place."

Jim Ross remembers the first time he met John Cena

Before joining WWE, John Cena used to wrestle in OVW as The Prototype. One day while scouting new superstars, Jim Ross revealed he came across John Cena and knew Cena would do great things in the future. Jim Ross said that he went to Vince McMahon and told him that he found a superstar who could main event WrestleMania in five years. Jim Ross said John Cena was a ‘very special athlete’. He said John Cena was not a bulls****er, Cena was a bright and focused superstar which WWE needed.

During an episode of the recently released WWE Ruthless Aggression documentary, John Cena admitted that there was a time when WWE considered releasing him from the job. However, Jim Ross said that WWE officials always believed in John Cena and they knew Cena will figure something out. Jim Ross said WWE officials didn’t want Cena to leave, which is why they searched for a new storyline and gimmicks which Cena could feature in.

