WWE's 4-minute Long 'Supercut' Video Of All Who Have Pinned John Cena So Far: Watch

16-time World Champion John Cena has been one of the biggest prodigies in WWE history. Since his inception in 2002, John Cena has gone on to achieve the best he or any other wrestler possibly could in the promotion. However, being an A-Listed superstar, John Cena also had to face the ill consequences of it pretty often. Since he has always been promoted as the face of the promotion, WWE unveiled a lot of upsets by defeating John Cena in a humiliating fashion.

The 16-time World Champion has often been pinned down in the ring and a WWE supercut video showcases each and every one of those moments where John Cena has been pinned down clean.

WWE News: WWE Supercut video showcasing John Cena being pinned down is 4 minutes long

The WWE Supercut video was produced by WWE officials to acknowledge each and every superstar to have pinned John Cena inside the ring. Surprisingly, the entire video is four-minute-long. As per the WWE Supercut video, 46 WWE superstars have pinned John Cena successfully till this date. The list beholds some of the biggest superstars of all time in WWE.

From Vince McMahon to The Undertaker, John Cena has faced a lot of humiliating defeats in his entire WWE career. Although he is no longer an active persona in the current roster, John Cena is still acknowledged as one of the biggest superstars. While he has been missing from the WWE Universe for a long period, there are speculations that John Cena is looking forward to an in-ring return soon.

Here’s the list of WWE stars who have pinned John Cena as per the WWE supercut video

Kurt Angle

Chris Jericho

Eddie Guerrero

Brock Lesnar

Billy Kidman

Rikishi

Rhyno

Billy Gunn

Undertaker

Chavo Guerrero

Booker T

Carlito

Orlando Jordan

Edge

Triple H

Rob Van Dam

Umaga

Kevin Federline

Batista

Shawn Michaels

The Great Khali

Randy Orton

JBL

The Big Show

Vince McMahon

Sheamus

Justin Gabriel

The Miz

Wade Barrett

CM Punk

Heath Slater

The Rock

Lord Tensai

John Laurenitis

Alberto Del Rio

Roman Reigns

Daniel Bryan

Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens

AJ Styles

Dean Ambrose

Shinsuke Nakamura

Elias

Braun Strowman

Fin Balor.

Image courtesy: WWE