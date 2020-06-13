WWE's 4-minute Long 'Supercut' Video Of All Who Have Pinned John Cena So Far: Watch

Quick links:
16-time World Champion John Cena has been one of the biggest prodigies in WWE history. Since his inception in 2002, John Cena has gone on to achieve the best he or any other wrestler possibly could in the promotion. However, being an A-Listed superstar, John Cena also had to face the ill consequences of it pretty often. Since he has always been promoted as the face of the promotion, WWE unveiled a lot of upsets by defeating John Cena in a humiliating fashion.
The 16-time World Champion has often been pinned down in the ring and a WWE supercut video showcases each and every one of those moments where John Cena has been pinned down clean.
The WWE Supercut video was produced by WWE officials to acknowledge each and every superstar to have pinned John Cena inside the ring. Surprisingly, the entire video is four-minute-long. As per the WWE Supercut video, 46 WWE superstars have pinned John Cena successfully till this date. The list beholds some of the biggest superstars of all time in WWE.
From Vince McMahon to The Undertaker, John Cena has faced a lot of humiliating defeats in his entire WWE career. Although he is no longer an active persona in the current roster, John Cena is still acknowledged as one of the biggest superstars. While he has been missing from the WWE Universe for a long period, there are speculations that John Cena is looking forward to an in-ring return soon.
Kurt Angle
Chris Jericho
Eddie Guerrero
Brock Lesnar
Billy Kidman
Rikishi
Rhyno
Billy Gunn
Undertaker
Chavo Guerrero
Booker T
Carlito
Orlando Jordan
Edge
Triple H
Rob Van Dam
Umaga
Kevin Federline
Batista
Shawn Michaels
The Great Khali
Randy Orton
JBL
The Big Show
Vince McMahon
Sheamus
Justin Gabriel
The Miz
Wade Barrett
CM Punk
Heath Slater
The Rock
Lord Tensai
John Laurenitis
Alberto Del Rio
Roman Reigns
Daniel Bryan
Bray Wyatt
Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens
AJ Styles
Dean Ambrose
Shinsuke Nakamura
Elias
Braun Strowman
Fin Balor.
