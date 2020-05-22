Is Nikki Bella Getting Married To Artem Chigvintsev? $1m Engagement Ring Rumours Surface

On January 3, 2020, both Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev took to Instagram and revealed their engagement news to their fans. Nikki Bella wrote that they actually got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to France, but they decided to not announce it then. Bella and Chigvintsev started dating in March 2019, but they confirmed the news in July 2019 on The Bellas Podcast. Since then, fans have been wondering when the couple could get married.

Some say that the two could get married next year as Nikki Bella is currently pregnant with Artem Chigvintsev. In the last week of January, Nikki Bella shared some pictures with her sister Brie Bella where she announced her and her sister’s pregnancy. In the post, Nikki Bella revealed that she can’t believe that she is going to be a mother. She added that she is really nervous, but happy that she will be sharing the incredible period with Brie Bella.

Is Nikki Bella getting married: Did Artem Chigvintsev spend $1 million on the ring?

The recent episode of Total Bellas showed the time Artem Chigvintsev went shopping for the engagement ring, which he used to propose Nikki Bella. He goes to a jewellery shop with Nikki’s sister Brie Bella and starts looking for the ring. After the jeweller starts showing off some expensive rings, Artem Chigvintsev starts getting worried. He asks Brie Bella about her engagement ring and she replies by saying, “Mine's a 1.9 carat”.

The jeweller then shows off a $1 million ring, which Artem Chigvintsev seems to like. Artem Chigvintsev says that the shopkeeper is showing him the rings that he certainly couldn't afford at the moment. "I feel bad for Artem right now because, hearing these prices, he is dying inside," Brie teased later on. The episode ends with Artem Chigvintsev picking up the $80,000 ring.

Many fans believe that Artem Chigvintsev is going to buy that ring to propose Nikki Bella. However, the $80,000 ring Chigvintsev picks looks very different from the ring that can be seen in the couple’s engagement pictures. After the pictures of Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella’s engagement went viral, many websites including Life and Styles reported that the engagement ring costs between $20,000-$40,000.

“Nikki’s glamorous ring features an estimated 2-to 2.5-carat emerald cut diamond accented with tapered baguette diamonds and set on a white gold or platinum band,” Life and Styles had reported.

So, in the next episode of Total Bellas, Artem Chigvintsev could buy a ring worth around $20,000-$40,000. However, Chigvintsev could prove Life and Styles wrong by picking up the $80,000 ring. Some also say that Brie Bella could loan Artem Chigvintsev some money which he could use to by the expensive ring.

