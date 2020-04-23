Why Did John Cena And Nikki Bella Break Up After Getting Engaged? Here Is The Answer

WWE superstar Nikki Bella started dating John Cena in 2012 and the two got engaged in 2017 after Cena proposed to her publicly at WrestleMania 33. However, in April 2018, the couple called off the engagement and cancelled their wedding, which was scheduled to happen a month later. The couple announced their break up on social media, revealing that the decision was difficult. However, the post also mentioned that the two still have respect and love for each other.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up?

Shocked fans took to Twitter and found out that the couple broke up because of Nikki Bella. However, the People Magazine (via Bustle) later revealed that it was John Cena who got cold feet before their engagement. "John Cena talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her (Nikki Bella). But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always," an unnamed source told the magazine.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up and what happened to John Cena and Nikki Bella?: Nikki Bella engaged with Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella recently revealed that she was heartbroken after ‘the incident’. She said that she was so broken that she could not embrace her feelings for fiancé Artem Chigvintsev instantly. However, Nikki Bella started going out with her Dancing with the Stars partner and the two started dating. On January 2020, the couple announced their engagement and a month later, Nikki Bella announced the news of her pregnancy.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up and what happened to John Cena and Nikki Bella? John Cena is dating Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena, on the other hand, met current girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh when he was filming Playing with Fire in 2019 at her hometown in Vancouver, Canada. John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were even seen walking the red carpet together during the premiere of the movie. The 16-time WWE champion later revealed that he is in a relationship with the 29-year-old. TMZ has spotted the couple together on several occasions. Earlier, they were seen having a dinner date and later they were seen enjoying a carnival.

