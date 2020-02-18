Is Rey Mysterio Expected To Hang Up His Boots After WrestleMania 36?

Former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio might hang up his boots after WrestleMania 36 on April 5. According to various media reports, the Luchador is considering retirement from WWE. He is planning to make friendly appearances on mega events. However, WWE is yet to confirm the news from their side. No wonder, a lot of WWE fans are heartbroken after the news since Rey Mysterio is considered to be one of the top-rated wrestlers. He holds a massive fan base all over the world.

WWE: Rey Mysterio is expected to retire after WrestleMania 36

Freelance reporter Tom Colohue (h/t Comic Book) reported the news about Rey Mysterio’s retirement after WrestleMania 36. He stated, “There have been rumblings that Rey Mysterio could be looking to retire following this year's biggest show of the year in Tampa, Florida. There's talk that Mysterio's recent feud with Andrade and comments regarding his unmasking could be a hint at the future. Mysterio would reportedly consider unmasking during his retirement match.”

Rey Mysterio has often said that he wants to wrestle in a match in WWE with his son Dominick. It is probably going to happen at WrestleMania 36. During an interview with an Indian sports portal in 2019, Rey Mysterio expressed his interest in wrestling alongside son Dominick. He said, “I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3. I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully and say that getting to share the ring with my son (Dominick) was the best feeling in the world.”

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)