Roman Reigns Agrees With John Cena, Hails Brock Lesnar As The Best

A few weeks ago, John Cena praised former rival Brock Lesnar and hailed him as the ‘best performer in WWE’. Another rival of Brock Lesnar agreed with John Cena’s statement and praised The Beast Incarnate. WWE SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns spoke with the media during the inauguration ceremony of WWE WrestleMania 37 and revealed that he has a lot of love for Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns said that when he was working with Brock Lesnar in 2015 for WWE WrestleMania 31, he saw his life change. He said that in the ring, Brock Lesnar brings out the best in his opponent. If his opponent is not at the top level, then he will definitely lose. Roman Reigns then agreed to John Cena’s statement and said that fans have to love Brock Lesnar and his in-ring performance.

“A lot of people heard the statements that John Cena made about him (Brock Lesnar). I'm not sure if he was wrong, you know what I mean?" said Roman Reigns.

#WWE Superstar Roman Reigns talks about working with Brock Lesnar over the years. He said John Cena might not be wrong when he called Lesnar “one of the best in-ring performers.” pic.twitter.com/YZoQ4GiClH — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) February 11, 2020

WrestleMania 31: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

At WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar dominated the match from the start, but Roman Reigns kept on fighting back. When it looked like Brock Lesnar is going to retain his title, Seth Rollins came in and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. Seth Rollins became the new WWE Championship which shocked everyone. From then, Brock Lesnar started his rivalry with Seth Rollins.

