Goldberg Might Not Make An Appearance At WrestleMania 36: Reports

Goldberg is back in action. He is ready to go up against WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt for the title at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27. However, that might be the last WWE fight of Goldberg’s career. According to reports, Goldberg is not going to step up at WrestleMania 36 and the news has left a lot of WWE fans devastated.

WWE: Goldberg may not fight at WrestleMania 36

After Goldberg’s surprising return at the Super ShowDown, a lot of fans believed that he is going to fight at WrestleMania 36. For a while, it even seemed legitimate. However, this week’s Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that Goldberg is not going to be a part of WrestleMania 36. No wonder, a lot of fans are heartbroken as John Cena and The Undertaker are the only big part-timers who are assumed to be a part of WrestleMania 36. The PPV event will be held on Sunday, April 5.

“I guess Goldberg isn’t going to be on the WrestleMania card so it’ll be John Cena and Undertaker as the special guests.” (according to Wrestling Observer Radio)

WWE: Will Goldberg return again in WWE?

After Super ShowDown, Goldberg has minimal chances of turning back to WWE. The 53-year-old wrestling veteran hung up his boots a long time back. However, his love and passion towards the sport brought him back to WWE in 2017-18. He went straight after Brock Lesnar and snatched the Universal Championship belt from him. However, at WrestleMania 33, Goldberg lost the title to Brock Lesnar and made his way out of the company.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)