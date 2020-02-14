Roman Reigns Has Some Advice For Niece Simone Johnson Ahead Of Her WWE Debut

As announced earlier, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to become a WWE superstar. Simone Johnson is on her way to becoming the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history. After the news went viral, many WWE superstars and Simone Johnson’s family members took to Twitter and congratulated her.

Recently, Simone Johnson’s uncle Roman Reigns talked with TMZ. He was seen giving to advice to her niece. Roman Reigns said that Simone Johnson should develop her own personality and character. Roman Reigns said that she has full freedom to do whatever she wants to do with her character. He then shared his own story and said that when he entered WWE, he could have been ‘The Savage from the Island of Samoa’. However, he didn’t do it. Roman Reigns said that he went on a different route and developed his own character.

“If I were to give her some advice, I’d say try to develop your own personality and develop your own shtick, your own character,” said Roman Reigns.

Simone Johnson’s family members congratulate her for signing with WWE

Simone Johnson’s father Dwayne Johnson also took to Instagram and expressed his emotion. The former WWE Champion said that he is proud of Simone’s decision and asked her to carry the family name with pride. Simone Johnson’s aunt and former WWE Divas champion Natalya also congratulated the upcoming star. Natalya claimed that she will have an incredible journey. Dwayne Johnson’s cousin Nia Jaz also reacted to the news and said that Simone was built for the ring.

It’s been the blessing of my life to watch you grow @simoneGJohnson & while the legacy of the family may be your platform, your future will be uniquely yours to earn. Congrats my Love❤️on living your dream & welcome to @WWENXT @wwe!! #4thGenerationSuperstar pic.twitter.com/YgtpDWPzdR — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) February 10, 2020

The coolest thing is...... you’re about to blaze your own incredible trail! Couldn’t be happier for you, @SimoneGJohnson. #WrestlingItsInOurBlood https://t.co/ZA9Mu8vrrm — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 10, 2020

