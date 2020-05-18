Rey Mysterio Has Not Signed A New WWE Contract, Could Move To AEW: Reports

After Rey Mysterio was thrown off the building at the Money in the Bank PPV, many fans speculated that the Masked Luchador could go on a long break. However, Rey Mysterio was declared fit to return to action when he faced Seth Rollins and Murphy on last week’s WWE RAW. On RAW, Seth Rollins brutally injured Rey Mysterio’s eye by shoving it into the corner of the ringside steel steps. After the incident, Rey Mysterio was taken to a hospital where his status was revealed to be critical. Fans speculated that Rey Mysterio was unhappy with the way his character was being treated for the past few weeks and is thinking of leaving the company.

While talking about Rey Mysterio’s current WWE status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Master of 619 is yet to sign a new WWE contract. Meltzer said that Rey Mysterio’s WWE contract will end in a few weeks, and there is no confirmation on whether Rey Mysterio will extend his stay in WWE or not. However, Dave Meltzer believes that Rey Mysterio won’t do anything to upset WWE as his son Dominick is currently training to become a WWE superstar. Dave Meltzer said that a bad decision by Rey Mysterio could affect his son's WWE career.

Rey Mysterio AEW: Could Rey Mysterio join AEW?

Dave Meltzer said that Tony Khan and company would be interested in signing Rey Mysterio as The Ultimate Underdog has featured in the main event of the 'All In' show in 2018. According to various reports, WWE tried to stop Rey Mysterio from appearing at 'All In', but The Masked Luchador didn’t listen and appeared at the event as he had given his word to AEW stars Cody and The Young Bucks.

Dave Meltzer claimed that AEW could offer Rey Mysterio big money if they want him in the company. However, Meltzer revealed that AEW is a new company and won’t be able to pay as much as WWE does to Rey Mysterio. Several AEW superstars including The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and others earlier praised Rey Mysterio and revealed that they would love to work with him in the future.

