Shane McMahon Says The Undertaker's Mother Scolded Him Before WrestleMania 32

After working in WWE for years, Shane McMahon went on a long break only to return on 2016. He appeared on February 22, 2016 episode of WWE RAW and stopped Vince McMahon to give Stephanie McMahon the "Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence" Award. He revealed that he has returned to take the full control of WWE from CEO Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon said that he’ll give everything to Shane McMahon only if he defeats The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. However, Vince McMahon said that Shane McMahon would have to leave if he loses the match.

Also Read l Undertaker apologises to Roman Reigns saying, “I just want you to know that bothers me”

The Undertaker's mother scolds Shane McMahon

After that, the storyline between Shane McMahon and The Undertaker started. In front of the camera, Shane McMahon and The Undertaker were presented as the eternal rivals, but behind the scenes, Shane McMahon used to hang out with the Phenom. While writing to ESPN, Shane McMahon remembered the time he went to have dinner at The Undertaker’s house where he was scolded by The Undertaker’s mother Catherine Calaway. Shane McMahon said that after a long hug, Catherine Calaway grabbed him with her hands and scolded him for his actions against her son.

“You know, you’ve always been one of my favourites. However … you hit my son right in his eye and made him bleed. You went down a couple of notches in my book.” said Catherine Calaway to Shane McMahon.

Also Read l Undertaker recalls the time Vince McMahon told him Brock Lesnar would end his streak: WWE News

When Shane McMahon injured The Undertaker?

According to reports, The Undertaker’s mother is referring to the WWE RAW episode when Shane McMahon attacked The Undertaker on WWE RAW. The segment ended with Shane McMahon dropping an elbow on The Undertaker through the announcement table. After the incident, The Undertaker started bleeding near the eye but wasn’t of grave concern.

Also Read l WWE legend The Undertaker reveals how he wants his curtain call to go down: WWE News

Shane McMahon eventually lost at WrestleMania 32, but he didn’t leave WWE. He went on to become the commissioner of WWE SmackDown after the brand extension. He started another WrestleMania storyline with Kevin Owens, which ended with him losing again. He left the company in 2019 and since then has not appeared in the WWE ring. Many believe that Shane McMahon could soon return and work on many WWE storylines.

Also Read l The Undertaker finally opens up on his infamous exchange with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121