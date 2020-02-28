WWE Super ShowDown: The Undertaker Returns & Attacks AJ Styles, Teases WrestleMania Match

Fans have been asking for a match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker ever since The Phenomenal One made his debut at Royal Rumble 2016. After the events of WWE Super ShowDown 2020, it looks like the dreams of the WWE Universe will be coming true. During the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at the PPV, The Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio and shocked everyone. He entered the ring and eliminated AJ Styles to win the match.

Many believe that AJ Styles will confront The Undertaker in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW and start a new storyline. The rivalry will go on till WrestleMania 36, where The Undertaker will face AJ Styles. Last week, even AJ Styles teased his upcoming rivalry with The Undertaker. The Phenomenal One said that he is the most gifted WWE superstar and can defeat anyone.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: The Undertaker enters the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

R-Truth and Bobby Lashley entered the ring to start the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. R-Truth changed his defensive fighting style to offensive to keep The All Mighty away. He then went on to eliminate the former United States Champion despite getting severely injured. After punishing R-Truth, Bobby Lashley left the ring and Andrade came in. The El Idolo failed to take advantage of R-Truth's injury and was eliminated. Erick Rowan then entered and even he failed to eliminate R-Truth.

However, the next entrant - AJ Styles - took advantage and punished R-Truth. The former tag-team champion was in no shape to take down AJ Styles and The Phenomenal One took his own sweet time to punish R-Truth. AJ Styles decided to take out R-Truth and set the stage for Rey Mysterio to be the final entrant. Rey Mysterio’s music played twice, but the masked luchador didn’t show up. A few seconds later, Anderson and Gallows were seen attacking Rey Mysterio backstage and AJ Styles laughed in the ring.

AJ Styles picked up the mic and declared himself as the winner. However, The Undertaker saved Rey Mysterio and made his way to the ring. It was revealed that The Undertaker has replaced Rey Mysterio in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. The Undertaker then hit a chokeslam to AJ Styles and won the match.

