The Undertaker Slams WWE On Twitter Over Wife Michelle McCool Snub

WWE recently released a list of ‘greatest women superstars to capture the championship’. However, four-time women’s champion Michelle McCool was not included in the list. In anger, Michelle McCool took to Twitter and slammed WWE for not seeing her worth. She said that WWE doesn’t recognise her as a former champion, but only as The Undertaker’s wife. She said that she gave everything to the company and WWE didn’t even consider to put her in the list.

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

After seeing, Michelle McCool’s comments WWE updated the list and added her (along with many others) to the list. A source told WrestlingInc that WWE forgot to put Michelle McCool’s name in the list, but after the incident, they decided to update it. Now, Michelle McCool's husband and WWE legend The Undertaker reacted to the new list by saying that WWE's reaction has come too late and what done is done. Because of this, many have started questioning The Undertaker and WWE’s relations. Some even asked the company whether The Undertaker will fight at WrestleMania 36 or not. WWE is yet to respond.

Too little too late...unbelievable!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 3, 2020

The Undertaker has returned to WWE, may confront AJ Styles soon

At WWE Super ShowDown 2020, fans witnessed the return of The Undertaker as he replaced Rey Mysterio during the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. He entered the ring and eliminated AJ Styles to win the match. A day later on WWE RAW, AJ Styles was seen mocking The Undertaker after defeating Aleister Black. This has forced fans to believe that in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, The Undertaker can confront AJ Styles and begin the WrestleMania 36 storyline.

