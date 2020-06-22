Roman Reigns Reveals He Wanted To Lose To The Undertaker At WrestleMania 33

WWE superstars Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Edge, Triple H and others recently talked to ESPN where they shared some previously unknown stories from The Undertaker's WrestleMania legacy. During the interview, Roman Reigns revealed his reaction when WWE CEO Vince McMahon told him that he would be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Roman Reigns said that he had met 'The Phenom' a week before Vince McMahon gave him the news, but The Undertaker didn’t tell him anything about their match-up.

Roman Reigns said he was in “awe” when he heard that he would be facing The Undertaker in a ‘No Holds Barred Match’ at WrestleMania 33. However, Roman Reigns revealed that he got nervous when the officials told him that he will come out on top in the end. Roman Reigns claimed that he wanted to lose to The Undertaker as they would have delivered an even better story if he would have lost. “I thought it would have been a better story if I was on my back at the end. Obviously, it didn't go that way,” said Roman Reigns.

“When Vince explained it to me, I was just in awe. It's something that everybody who gets into the business wants, to get into the ring with The Undertaker. And I remember the first thing I thought was that I wanted to put him over. I wanted to lose,” Roman Reigns revealed.

Roman Reigns reveals why he cried backstage after WrestleMania 33 match with The Undertaker

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker kicked off their storyline at the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV which ended at WrestleMania 33 with Roman Reigns defeating The Undertaker. While speaking about the match, Roman Reigns said that he sat down on a chair and cried backstage as The Phenom was saying goodbye to the WWE Universe. Roman Reigns said he was in tears because he was not satisfied with the match.

Earlier, The Undertaker revealed that he was "disgusted" with his WrestleMania 33 performance. He explained that he was getting older and slower day-by-day and was unable to perform to his fullest at WrestleMania 33. He said he was disappointed for Roman Reigns as the fight meant so much for him. A year later, The Undertaker met Roman Reigns backstage where he apologised to the superstar.

“I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me. I didn’t have it, you know that,” The Undertaker told Roman Reigns.

Image Source: WWE.com