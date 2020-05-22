WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 22 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see two major Intercontinental Championship tournament matches as WWE RAW superstar AJ Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy will go head to head with Sheamus. Fans will also see WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a Champion vs Champion match. According to many, Sasha Banks could betray Bayley and help Flair win the match.

The night will see a Mixed Tag Team match as Mr Money in the Bank Otis will team up with Mandy Rose to face the duo of Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler. Many believe that former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt could also make an appearance to call out current champion Braun Strowman for betraying him at the Money In The Bank PPV. There is some speculation that King Baron Corbin could challenge Elias for a match at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 15 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown live match: Bray Wyatt could confront Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown live match: Charlotte Flair to face Bayley

WWE SmackDown live match: Jeff Hardy to face Sheamus

WWE SmackDown live match: AJ Styles to face Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SmackDown live match: Otis & Mandy Rose to face Sonya Deville & Dolph Ziggler

WWE SmackDown live match: Sasha Banks to make an appearance

WWE SmackDown live match: King Corbin vs Elias feud to continue

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 8 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and April 17 episode preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results for Apr 24 episode