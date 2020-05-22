WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And May 22 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see two major Intercontinental Championship tournament matches as WWE RAW superstar AJ Styles will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy will go head to head with Sheamus. Fans will also see WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a Champion vs Champion match. According to many, Sasha Banks could betray Bayley and help Flair win the match.
The night will see a Mixed Tag Team match as Mr Money in the Bank Otis will team up with Mandy Rose to face the duo of Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler. Many believe that former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt could also make an appearance to call out current champion Braun Strowman for betraying him at the Money In The Bank PPV. There is some speculation that King Baron Corbin could challenge Elias for a match at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV.
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 15 episode preview
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and May 8 episode preview
With 𝑴𝒓. 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌 @otiswwe around, @BraunStrowman's gonna have to keep his head on a swivel. #SmackDown @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/LLWoyfUQxS— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2020
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, May 23 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and April 17 episode preview
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results for Apr 24 episode