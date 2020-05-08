Jeff Hardy To Make His Return On This Week’s SmackDown, Could Start A Feud With Sheamus

After being out of the ring for almost a year, Jeff Hardy made his much-awaited return on WWE SmackDown two months ago against King Corbin. He won the match and talked about the brutal ankle injury he suffered in 2018. He also showed off his new back tattoo and revealed that he loves to fight at WWE SmackDown. However, a week after, he picked up another injury while training and had to take a two-month-long break. Since then, fans have been waiting to see 'The Charismatic Enigma' return and perform his iconic high-flying stunts.

'The Charismatic Enigma' @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown TOMORROW, at 8e/7c, on FOX! pic.twitter.com/n496E3zM8v — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 8, 2020

Also Read l Jeff Hardy wants to face Brock Lesnar in his last WWE fight, says he would 'love' it

A week ago, WWE announced that Jeff Hardy will be coming back to WWE SmackDown this week. Jeff Hardy confirmed the news and revealed the superstar he would like to face on WWE SmackDown. Jeff Hardy took to Twitter and stated, “Sheamus says he plans on showing up and if he does, I look forward to seeing him”. For the past few weeks, Sheamus has been appearing on WWE SmackDown and ruffling the feathers of the commentary team, especially Michael Cole.

Excited to be back on #SmackDown tomorrow night! @WWESheamus says he plans on showing up & if he does,I look forward to seeing the fella! pic.twitter.com/FCrLC0A9wY — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2020

Also Read l Edge remembers his iconic WrestleMania 17 match where he speared Jeff Hardy in the air

Could Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus happen at Money in the Bank?

According to several fans, Jeff Hardy could call out Sheamus after making his much-awaited WWE SmackDown return and challenge him for a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2020. The segment between the two would attract more views to the upcoming PPV and could have a positive effect on WWE SmackDown’s ratings as well. The Money in the Bank PPV is on Sunday, May 10, and will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Also Read l Jeff Hardy returns and defeats King Corbin; shows off new back tattoo on Smackdown live

Also Read l Paige and Jeff Hardy to return on WWE SmackDown, may start WrestleMania 36 storylines