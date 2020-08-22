Jeff Hardy Bests AJ Styles To Become The New WWE Intercontinental Champion On SmackDown

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy did exactly what he had promised to do to by defeating AJ Styles in a singles match to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The wrestling veterans put on a show that was powered by a decent storyline. According to reports, the Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles feud is far from over as The Phenomenal One lost it backstage while talking to a WWE host and was also seen yelling at Joseph Park. Fans believe that in the next episode, AJ Styles will demand a rematch and the two will go on to face each other at WWE Payback, which is scheduled to take place a week after WWE SummerSlam 2020.

EXCLUSIVE: @JEFFHARDYBRAND gives a special shoutout to the WWE Universe following his Intercontinental Title victory. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/w3cTX3uc0A — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2020



WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles injures Jeff Hardy

WWE CEO Vince McMahon kicked off SmackDown, welcoming the WWE Universe to ThunderDome. However, McMahon was confronted by The Fiend, which forced his rival Braun Strowman to take charge. As it looked like the two would trade blows, Retribution arrived and started attacking the Universal Champion. Nearly every WWE SmackDown superstar then made their way to the ring and a brawl erupted.

In the chaos, AJ Styles stomped Jeff Hardy's knee from behind, injuring him in the process. Jeff Hardy was then taken backstage where he was treated by WWE's medical team. At first, it looked like Jeff Hardy wouldn't be able to compete in the Intercontinental Championship match, but later on the show, Hardy received clearance from WWE trainers to perform.

WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy trumps AJ Styles to become IC Champion

Jeff Hardy was limping badly throughout the match and AJ Styles kept targetting his injured leg. A couple of minutes later, Jeff hardy tried to fight back, but AJ Styles drove Hardy's knee into the apron to take over. AJ Styles then trapped Jeff Hardy in the Calf Crusher, but The Charismatic Enigma refused to tap out. AJ Styles proceeded to try and execute a Styles Clash, but Hardy attacked him with his knee brace. Jeff Hardy then delivered the Twist of Fate and a Swanton Bomb to win the match and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Image credits: WWE.com