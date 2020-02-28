WWE Super ShowDown Results: Goldberg Defeats "The Fiend"; Brock Lesnar Retains Title

The WWE Super ShowDown PPV saw the return of The Undertaker as he competed in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defended his title against Ricochet. Meanwhile, WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt went up against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. In the first-ever women’s championship match at Saudi Arabia, Bayley defended her SmackDown Championship against Naomi. On the other hand, Roman Reigns and King Corbin fought each other inside a steel cage. The Tag-Team Champions of both the brands also defended their titles at Riyadh.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Major matches/segments happened at the PPV

WWE Super ShowDown results: The Undertaker won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

R-Truth and Bobby Lashley started the match and within a few minutes, R-Truth eliminated the All-Mighty. Andrade came in and failed to eliminate an injured R-Truth. Erick Rowan entered and he too was eliminated by R-Truth. AJ Styles replaced Rowan, but this time, The Phenomenal One eliminated R-Truth. Fans wanted to see Rey Mysterio enter the ring and face AJ Styles, but the masked Luchador didn’t show up. The Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio and defeated AJ Styles to pick the Tuwaiq Trophy.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Brock Lesnar defeats Ricochet

This match was really short as Brock Lesnar dominated Ricochet from the start. Brock Lesnar grabbed The One and Only mid-air and sent him to the Suplex City. He then hit an F-5 for the win in about two minutes.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg wins WWE title, becomes the new WWE Universal Champion

Just like the WWE Championship, this match was also short-lived. Goldberg started the match with a spear, but "The Fiend" caught him with a Mandible Claw. Goldberg responded with a series of spears and a Jack Hammer to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Here’s the complete list of winners as part of WWE Super ShowDown highlights

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) defeats Naomi

Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin

The Undertaker wins The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) defeats Ricochet

Universal Championship Match: Goldberg defeats "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) defeat The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Match: The Miz & John Morrison defeat The New Day

Mansoor defeats Dolph Ziggler

Angel Garza defeats Humberto Carrillo

The O.C. defeats The Viking Raiders

