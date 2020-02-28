The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WWE Super ShowDown Results: Goldberg Defeats "The Fiend"; Brock Lesnar Retains Title

WWE News

WWE Super ShowDown results: Brock Lesnar retained his WWE title. Goldberg defeated The Fiend and became the Universal Champion. The Undertaker returned to WWE.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE Super ShowDown results

The WWE Super ShowDown PPV saw the return of The Undertaker as he competed in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defended his title against Ricochet. Meanwhile, WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt went up against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. In the first-ever women’s championship match at Saudi Arabia, Bayley defended her SmackDown Championship against Naomi. On the other hand, Roman Reigns and King Corbin fought each other inside a steel cage. The Tag-Team Champions of both the brands also defended their titles at Riyadh.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg enrages fans post beating The Fiend to win WWE Universal title

WWE Super ShowDown results: Major matches/segments happened at the PPV

WWE Super ShowDown results: The Undertaker won the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

R-Truth and Bobby Lashley started the match and within a few minutes, R-Truth eliminated the All-Mighty. Andrade came in and failed to eliminate an injured R-Truth. Erick Rowan entered and he too was eliminated by R-Truth. AJ Styles replaced Rowan, but this time, The Phenomenal One eliminated R-Truth. Fans wanted to see Rey Mysterio enter the ring and face AJ Styles, but the masked Luchador didn’t show up. The Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio and defeated AJ Styles to pick the Tuwaiq Trophy.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: When The Undertaker brutally defeated Goldberg in 2019

WWE Super ShowDown results: Brock Lesnar defeats Ricochet

This match was really short as Brock Lesnar dominated Ricochet from the start. Brock Lesnar grabbed The One and Only mid-air and sent him to the Suplex City. He then hit an F-5 for the win in about two minutes.

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg wins WWE title, becomes the new WWE Universal Champion

Just like the WWE Championship, this match was also short-lived. Goldberg started the match with a spear, but "The Fiend" caught him with a Mandible Claw. Goldberg responded with a series of spears and a Jack Hammer to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results predictions: Brock Lesnar, Goldberg set to dazzle in Saudi Arabia

WWE Super ShowDown results: Here’s the complete list of winners as part of WWE Super ShowDown highlights

  • SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) defeats Naomi
  • Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns defeats King Corbin
  • The Undertaker wins The Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match
  • WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) defeats Ricochet
  • Universal Championship Match: Goldberg defeats "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)
  • WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) defeat The Street Profits
  • WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship Match: The Miz & John Morrison defeat The New Day
  • Mansoor defeats Dolph Ziggler
  • Angel Garza defeats Humberto Carrillo
  • The O.C. defeats The Viking Raiders

Also Read l WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg reveals why his 2019 match with The Undertaker was so bad

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NEW COMMISSIONER OF DELHI POLICE
IAF CHIEF ON BALAKOT AIRSTRIKE
EXTRADITION HEARING PAUSED: ASSANGE
MIKE POMPEO ON TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT
SC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO PATEL
RAVI SHASTRI ON SECOND IND-NZ TEST