When The Undertaker Cheated To Defeat Stone Cold Steve Austin At WWE Backlash Match: Watch

At WWE Backlash 2002, The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin faced each other in a singles match. The match was entertaining from start to finish as it featured some memorable moments. Stone Cold Steve Austin was dominating from the start, but The Undertaker won the match by cheating. By defeating Austin, The Undertaker earned a chance to face Hulk Hogan at Judgement Day 2002.

The Phenom went on to defeat Hulk Hogan at the PPV to become the Undisputed Champion. The Undertaker vs Stone Cold Steve Austin match was critically acclaimed and was hailed as one of the most iconic matches of 2002.

WWE Backlash 2002: How the Undertaker vs Stone Cold Steve Austin feud started?

The feud started on a 2002 episode of WWE RAW after The Undertaker challenged the undisputed champion Triple H for a match at the WWE Backlash. As Vince McMahon was about to make the match official, Stone Cold Steve Austin returned and delivered a stunner to Vince McMahon. Frustrated, Vince McMahon announced a match between The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin with the winner getting a chance to face the undisputed champion.

A week later, it was revealed that Triple H will defend his title against Hulk Hogan at WWE Backlash. At the PPV, Triple H lost his title to Hogan and Hogan ended up facing The Undertaker at Judgement Day.

WWE Backlash 2002: The Undertaker defeats Stone Cold Steve Austin

Before the PPV, it was revealed that Hall of Famer Ric Flair will act as the special guest referee at the No.1 contender’s match. The bell rang and the two superstars started fighting at the ringside. Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to deliver a Piledriver, but The Undertaker countered with a Back Body Drop. Austin performed a Stunner on The Undertaker, but Ric Flair was not able to count as he was knocked out. The match between the two continued and The Undertaker once again knocked down the referee.

The Undertaker performed a low blow on Stone Cold Steve Austin and delivered a Chokeslam for a near-fall. The Undertaker attempted to hit Austin with a chair but Flair grabbed the chair, allowing Austin to perform a low blow on The Undertaker. Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to hit The Dead Man with a stunner, but The Undertaker countered and knocked out Flair for the third time.

The Undertaker once again grabbed the chair and hit Austin for another near-fall. Stone Cold Steve Austin attempted to hit Undertaker with the chair but The Undertaker performed a Big Boot into the chair, which struck Austin. Undertaker pinned Austin to win the match, but Flair had not seen Austin's foot on the bottom rope.

