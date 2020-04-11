WWE SmackDown Results: Sheamus Returns, Braun Strowman Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

After becoming the new WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman faced Shinsuke Nakamura in his first title defence. WWE Women’s Tag-Team champion Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross once again faced The Kabuki Warriors. Fans also saw the return of Sheamus as he faced Cal Bloom. The Forgotten Sons also made their WWE debut as they took on The Lucha House Party. During The Miz & John Morrison’s “Dirt Sheet” segment, a Triple-Threat match was announced for next week.

The WrestleMania 36 rematch started with The Kabuki Warriors having the upper hand momentarily before Nikki Cross knocked Asuka out and delivered a cross-body block. However, after returning from the break, The Kabuki Warriors trapped Alexa Bliss in a corner and Kairi Sane delivered a big spear for a near-fall. Alexa Bliss tried to deliver a Twisted Bliss but Sane slipped out. Bliss tagged Cross in and started a brawl with Asuka outside. Inside the ring, Sane avoided another Twisted Bliss but was not able to dodge a punch from Nikki Cross. Cross delivered a twisting neckbreaker and earned the win for her team.

After Shinsuke Nakamura challenged him for a match, Braun Strowman appeared in the main event to retain his newly-won title. Braun Strowman dominated from the start but an interruption by Cesaro changed the course of the match. Shinsuke Nakamura started punishing the new champion, but Braun Strowman soon recovered and delivered a powerslam to win. After the match, Bray Wyatt appeared from the Firefly Funhouse and challenged Braun Strowman for a Universal Championship match.

