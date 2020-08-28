Jeff Hardy Opens Up About WWE Turning His Substance Abuse Issues Into A Storyline

Last year, while on a break from WWE due to injury, WWE legend Jeff Hardy was arrested on a DUI charge. Because of that, his break was extended and he was forced to spend some time in rehab. After getting his act together, Jeff Hardy returned to WWE TV on March 2020 and soon started a feud with Sheamus. The feud between the two was very personal as Sheamus mocked Hardy’s alcohol and drug issues in multiple segments and went so far as to label him a “junkie”. Apart from that, Sheamus also tried to frame Hardy for drunk-driving on a kayfabe SmackDown segment before the pair settled their differences in a Bar Fight.

The kayfabe DUI episode was hated by fans and even Jeff Hardy’s former WWE colleague CM Punk criticised the promotion for producing the controversial storyline. Recently, Jeff Hardy himself opened up about the segment and claimed that “the stuff with Sheamus” gave a good boost to their storyline. Jeff Hardy revealed that he’s not a “social media guy” so he didn’t read any comments after the segment. He said he just knew the outcome of their storyline was going to be “fantastic” and that that’s why he decided to “run with it”.

“The stuff with Sheamus that’s happened most recently, I knew there was a great outcome in it. I knew that bar fight was going to be cinematic and good. All the stuff building up to that match, I just knew the outcome was going to be fantastic. And it’s good to face challenges like that because there’s so much negativity in the world.”

Jeff Hardy defeats Sheamus in a Bar Fight, ends the storyline

After Sheamus, Jeff Hardy arrived at the bar and the two started slamming each other. "My brother had to delete his WWE career. Tonight, I have to recover mine," Hardy said before taking the fight to Sheamus. The fight spilled into the restroom, where the Irishman punished Jeff Hardy and even shoved his face into a urinal. However, Hardy soon recovered and downed Sheamus with a Twist of Fate. Jeff Hardy then set up a ladder and began climbing when the bartender interrupted.

Jeff Hardy threw the bartender through the table, but Sheamus appeared from behind and blasted him before covering Hardy’s face with his hat and taking a drink. However, when Sheamus retrieved his hat, Hardy’s face was painted and The Charismatic Enigma attacked him. Hardy then climbed the ladder and delivered a Swanton Bomb to win the match.

Image credits: WWE.com