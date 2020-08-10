Matt Hardy Gets Busted Open On AEW Dynamite, Claims "that Literally Could Have Killed Me"

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara attacked Matt Hardy to hype up their ongoing feud. The two superstars brawled for a couple of minutes before things took a bloody turn. Sammy Guevara hit Matt Hardy with a chair which opened a huge gash on Hardy’s forehead. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, the wrestling legend suffered a severe injury because the Cuban-American star attacked him with the wrong chair. Instead of using the usual fold-up chair, Guevara picked up a real “bulkier” chair to attack Hardy. Alvarez reports that Matt Hardy was taken to the hospital soon after, where he received 13 stitches.

Matt Hardy injury: Sammy Guevara receives massive heat backstage

According to multiple reports, Sammy Guevara, who recently returned from a ban, received massive heat from AEW officials and superstars backstage. Fans were also unhappy with Sammy Guevara’s actions. "This is a worry I have with AEW. We often see recklessness regarding headshots," wrote a fan. "A bit careless for a wrestler to injure another that way though," another commented. "Sammy Guevara should be banned AGAIN," added a third.

Matt Hardy injury: Matt Hardy comments on Sammy Guevara’s attack

After getting discharged from the hospital, Matt Hardy shared a video on his YouTube channel where he was heard slamming the Guevara. Matt Hardy admitted that Guevara’s attack “could have killed” him. He said Sammy Guevara will go down in history as the man “who threw the most dangerous, reckless, vicious chairshot in wrestling history.”

Matt Hardy claimed that Guevara has the potential to become a great wrestler but that’s not going to happen as he’s going to end his short career very soon. “Not just physically hurt, it’s my mission to rid you of this business because you don’t deserve to be in the same industry. You don’t deserve it,” Matt Hardy exclaimed.

While reacting to the incident in his “Saturday Night Special” live stream, Chris Jericho said that he’s happy that Matt Hardy didn’t get severely injured. He said these type of incidents are common in the pro-wrestling business and believes Matt Hardy will recover soon. He added that the AEW Dynamite incident gave a major bump to the Matt Hardy vs Samy Guevara feud, which will grow more serious as time goes on.

