WWE Hall Of Famer Bob Armstrong Loses Battle With Bone Cancer At The Age Of 80

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong passed away this week at the age of 80. The news was announced by his two sons – WWE producer Scott Armstrong and former DX member Road Dogg. The WWE legend was battling bone cancer and the disease had spread to his rib, shoulder and prostate. Sometime later, WWE confirmed his death.

Bob Armstrong death: WWE Hall of Famer passes away after hard-fought battle with bone cancer

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 28, 2020

Armstrong joined WWE after working as a US Marine and a Cobb County (Georgia) firefighter. Wrestling all over the USA, he faced WWE icons like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in his career. Considering his final bout in 2019, Armstrong wrestled for 59 years, having made his debut in 1960. All his sons – Scott, Road Dogg or Brian Armstrong, Steve and Robert Bradley (Brad Armstrong) – went on to become wrestlers. In 2011, all of them were present when Bob Armstrong was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He is survived by his four sons as his wife Vida Gail James passed away in June.

"Armstrong, however, didn’t rest on his laurels when he was between the ropes. He handled himself well in the rough-and-tumble southeastern territories by employing an assortment of holds and moves, including his feared sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker. He also possessed the gift of grappling gab, giving him the uncanny ability to wear down a rival with his words as well as with his strength," WWE wrote in their heartfelt statement.

Bob Armstrong WWE career highlights

WWE fraternity pours in with tributes after Bob Armstrong death

.@StephMcMahon and I are thinking of the entire Armstrong family at this difficult time as they mourn the death of @WWE Hall of Famer and patriarch of the Armstrong family, "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. @WWERoadDogg @WWEArmstrong — Triple H (@TripleH) August 28, 2020

Bullet Bob. Always so nice to me. I’d like to think he saw how thrilled I was whenever I got to speak with him, which fortunately for me was often. Here is a rare picture of him with sleeves on his shirt. Condolences to your family @WWEArmstrong. Your father is a legend. pic.twitter.com/Un9Yn7Rle6 — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 28, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of your father, Brian. I was so fortunate to have known “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, and watch him work his magic inside the ring.



My deepest condolences to you and your family. https://t.co/1nvXN0KnbA — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 28, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of #BulletBobArmstrong...a true man’s man in this sport of thieves. When I broke my arm in #SMW in 94, Bob was one of the ONLY ones to call & check on me. I also learned the art of cutting a promo from him. Rest well Bullet! @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 28, 2020

The news of Armstrong's death comes shortly after it was reported that the WWE icon refused to get treated for cancer. Though Armstrong retired in 1988, he continued to wrestle for three decades. Last year, he played his last match against The Assassin in Continental Championship Wrestling (CCW). He even worked with TNA (IMPACT Wrestling now) in the 2000s.

