WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights: Roman Reigns Vs Jey Uso Announced; Bayley Attacks Banks

This week’s WWE SmackDown ended with a shocker as Jey Uso defeated King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way Match to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship which is currently being held by his cousin, Roman Reigns. The two superstars will clash in the upcoming Clash of Champions 2020 PPV which is scheduled to take place on September 27 (September 28 for Indian viewers). Former RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks made an appearance in the latest episode as she was attacked by her former best friend Bayley after the two failed to defeat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. Here's a comprehensive look at the WWE SmackDown results, WWE SmackDown grades and the WWE SmackDown highlights from Friday night.

WWE SmackDown results: Major matches/segments this week

WWE SmackDown results: Bayley attacks Sasha Banks after the two fail to defeat Jax, Baszler

As soon as the bell rang, Nia Jax took both Bayley and Sasha Banks down with a crossbody. Shayna Baszler continued the punishment and injured Banks’ knee. Despite this setback, the challenger stayed strong and continued fighting. Shayna Baszler then trapped Bayley in her submission move but tagged in Jax, who delivered a crossbody to both opponents to score the win.

After the match, the medical staff appeared to check on Sasha Banks but The Boss yelled at them and asked them to leave. Bayley then turned on Banks, absolutely destroying her by throwing her into the ring post, ring steps and all over the ring. After punishing her former friend for a couple of minutes, Bayley wrapped a chair around Banks’ head and neck and went on to deliver a stomp from the second rope before walking out.

INJURY UPDATES: @SashaBanksWWE has been taken to a local medical facility following a brutal attack by @itsBayleyWWE, and @WWEBigE is also undergoing tests after suffering lacerations as a result of an attack by @WWESheamus on #SmackDown. https://t.co/4NikEIzkq5 — WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020

WWE SmackDown results: Jey Uso wins Fatal 4-Way match to become Reign’s opponent

Jey Uso replaced Big E in the Fatal 4-Way Match against King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Sheamus. The match started and the former Tag Team Champion blasted Corbin with a superkick. Corbin soon recovered and took control of the match until Sheamus caught him with a kick. After returning from the break, Matt Riddle attacked Corbin but Sheamus appeared from behind and took him down. Sheamus trapped Uso in a Cloverleaf and Jey managed to break free and deliver a superkick. In the climax, Riddle took out Sheamus with a Bro To Sleep, but Uso hit The Original Bro with a top-rope splash to win the match. WWE later made Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns official for Clash of Champions 2020.

WWE SmackDown results: All matches/segments from Friday Night SmackDown

Roman Reigns addresses the WWE Universe (WWE SmackDown grades: A)

Big E withdraws from Fatal 4-Way Match after getting attacked by Sheamus

Jey Uso returns, replaces Big E (WWE SmackDown grades: B overall)

Heavy Machinery defeats John Morrison and The Miz (WWE SmackDown grades: C)

Women's Tag Team Title match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeat Golden Role Models

Bayley attacks Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown grades: B+ overall)

Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn confront each other (WWE SmackDown grades: C)

Jey Uso defeats King Corbin, Matt Riddle and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns announced for WWE Clash of Champions 2020 (WWE SmackDown grades: A overall)

