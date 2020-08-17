Chris Jericho Confirms Bret Hart’s Claim That Shawn Michaels & Triple H Bullied The Rock

On the latest episode of ‘Confessions of The Hitman’, wrestling legend Bret Hart claimed that Shawn Michaels and Triple H bullied Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after the WWE icon joined the company in the late 90s. Bret Hart's comments received mixed reactions from fans as some claimed that The Hitman is telling the truth, while others brandished him a liar. Former WWE and AEW champion Chris Jericho also chimed in on those words as he confirmed Bret Hart's statements while answering a fan’s question on his Saturday Night Special.

“As far as I know, that's true, from what The Rock told me. That's the reason why The Rock and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid, in Hawaii,” said Chris Jericho.

Bret Hart recalls the time Shawn Michaels slammed The Rock

During the latest Confessions of The Hitman episode, Bret Hart remembered the time Shawn Michaels slammed The Rock in front of everyone in the locker room. Bret Hart said that one day in the locker room, Shawn Michaels “chewed” The Rock down for delivering a top rope dropkick during a match, which was HBK’s speciality. Bret Hart claimed that The Rock apologised to Shawn Michaels multiple times before HBK left the locker room.

However, many superstars would use the move at the time. Bret Hart claimed that Shawn Michaels and Triple H were jealous of The Rock and that’s why they used to “work him” for the smallest of reasons. He said he’s glad that The Rock made a name for himself and went on to choose a path that he loves (acting).

"I remember the door closed after Shawn left and I said, 'that's bulls--t. That's total bulls--t.' I said, 'nobody owns the dropkick off the top. You can do that. Owen does it all the time! Why doesn't he cut a promo on Owen?' I said, 'they're just busting your chops and they're trying to work on you.'"

What’s next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho is currently in a feud with Orange Cassidy and the two have faced each other twice in the AEW ring. Chris Jericho won the first bout, while Orange Cassidy won the second. According to reports, Le Champion will continue his feud with Cassidy and the two could face each other in an upcoming PPV.

We don't think we've ever felt so many emotions during a match 😅



Did you catch this moment on #AEWDynamite? Watch more on the @tntdrama app: https://t.co/0WnA1crykB pic.twitter.com/BtjLnCeCcC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 14, 2020

Image credits: WWE.com