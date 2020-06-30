Stone Cold Steve Austin Heaps Praise On Undertaker: He’s The Toughest Guy In The Business

A couple of weeks ago, WWE saw one of their biggest and arguably one of their most iconic superstar of all time draw curtains on his illustrious pro-wrestling career as The Undertaker announced his retirement from sports entertainment. The Undertaker announced his retirement saying that his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was "storytelling at its finest" and the "perfect ending" to his 30-year-long pro-wrestling career. Since then, WWE has released multiple tribute videos where WWE superstars, Hall of Famers, legends, officials and others can be seen praising The Phenom. In a recently released video, WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley can be seen talking about The Undertaker and thanking him for his contribution to the company.

Undertaker retirement: Stone Cold Steve Austin praises The Undertaker

While talking about The Undertaker’s 30-year-long pro-wrestling career, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he knew The Phenom was going to be a legend when he first saw him. Stone Cold Steve Austin said that The Deadman has proved that he is “one of the toughest guys in the history of the business” by delivering some phenomenal matches at WrestleMania PPVs. “Man, when a company is betting on you that’s a hell of a lot of pressure. You must perform and that’s what he’s always done,” said Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“To ride the edge of a lighting bolt for 30 years, he’s had hands down one of the absolute best careers in the history of the business,” Stone Cold Steve Austin added.

Undertaker retirement: Mick Foley praises The Undertaker

Referring to their legendary 1998 King of the Ring match, Mick Foley said he can’t even imagine what would have happened to his career if The Undertaker wouldn’t have helped him deliver that incredible match. Mick Foley claimed that The Undertaker transcended sports entertainment and made it what it is today. He then hailed Undertaker as “one of the greatest stars in all of entertainment” and asserted that The Phenom will always remain an integral part of WWE.

“I believe The Undertaker has transcended sports entertainment and I will forever think of him as one of the greatest stars in all of entertainment,” said WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Image Source: WWE.com

