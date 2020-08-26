Renee Young Claims Stone Cold Steve Austin Checked On Her After Testing COVID-19 Positive

On the WWE SummerSlam 2020 Kickoff Show, long-time WWE announcer Renee Young confirmed that she will be leaving the mega promotion soon. During her almost 8-year long WWE career, Renee Young broke many barriers as a host, interviewer & commentator and established herself as one of the best non-wrestling performers in WWE. In the company, Renee Young worked with many superstars and legends, including WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin with whom she has had a friendly relation so far.

Recently, Renee Young shared a lengthy statement on The Players' Tribune, where she paid tribute to numerous WWE superstars and legends. While writing about Stone Cold Steve Austin on the open letter, Renee Young recalled the time 'The Texas Rattlesnake' acted like a true gentleman and checked on her when she was down with COVID-19. Renee Young stated that after she contracted the terrible disease, used to feel terrible and stay in the bed most of the time. She added that one day, her phone buzzed and when she checked, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s name flashed on the screen. She claimed that she was surprised at first, but liked talking to the Hall of Famer.

“I pick it up. And I’m like, “Umm….. hello, Mr….. sir?” “HEY KID, IT’S STEVE HERE. JUST WANTED TO MAKE SURE YOU’RE ALRIGHT. WANTED TO CALL ABOUT WHAT YOUR SYMPTOMS ARE LIKE, SEE WHAT’S WHAT. KNOW YOU’RE STAYING TOUGH.” Oh, right, OK, for sure. It’s just Stone Cold Steve Austin — checking in. He wants to see how my COVID is doing. Totally normal!!"

Renee Young WWE: Renee Young’s WWE career

Renee Young – real name Renee Jane Paquette – joined WWE in October 2012, making her first WWE TV debut as a co-host on the 2012 Survivor Series pre-show alongside Scott Stanford. Soon, Renee Young started working on WWE NXT as a backstage interviewer, before making her SmackDown debut where she interviewed legends like Randy Orton, Big Show and Sheamus. Renee Young then started co-hosting the World Tour segments, before becoming the main presenter on the JBL and Cole Show.

In September 2013, Young made her commentary debut on WWE NXT and soon became WWE’s first full-time female announcer in more than a decade. A few years later, Renee Young started hosting her own WWE Network show ‘Unfiltered with Renee Young,’ before serving as the co-host of Tough Enough Season 6, alongside WWE legend Chris Jericho. Things got even better for Young when she replaced commentator Jonathan Coachman for an episode of WWE RAW, becoming the first woman in WWE to call an entire red brand episode. Because of her work, Young joined the WWE RAW commentary team full-time the following month and became the first permanent female commentator on the program.

In October 2019, Renee Young moved to WWE SmackDown as a "special contributor" and began co-hosting WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1 with WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T. The show ran for months before getting cancelled on June 2020. Renee Young then made many TV appearances as an interviewer and commentator before saying goodbye to the promotion on August 23, 2020.

Image Source: WWE.com